Breyer mum as some liberals urge him to quit Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressives are hoping 82-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer retires soon to allow President Joe Biden to appoint a like-minded successor while Democrats control the White House and Senate. They fear a repeat of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s decision to stay on the court in her early 80s, when Democrat Barack Obama was president and Democrats ran the Senate. Breyer is the oldest member of the court and has served more than 26 years since his appointment by President Bill Clinton. Some progressives say the time to act is now because Democrats have no margin for error in an evenly divided Senate.