Bruneaux Bait to become first tenant in Bluestone Park

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluestone Regional Business and Technology Park will be getting its first tenant this year.

Bruneaux Bait, a locally owned manufacturer of eco-friendly crawfish and crab bait will bring 12 full time jobs to the area.

A loan for up to $400,000 from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority is being used to assist with the expansion to Bruneaux Bait.

"The Tazewell County IDA has been working for several years with Dr. Stephen Munsey, who is the sole proprietor of Bruneaux Bait, on planning for the expansion," said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. "The project brings with it a projected $100,000 in private investment by the company and a projection of up to 12 full-time jobs within five years. VCEDA is pleased to assist in the project and is further pleased to see the Bluestone get its first tenant."

Site work for the project was finished Monday, and the building should be on site in April.