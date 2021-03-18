China accuses outspoken scholar on Xinjiang of fabrication

BEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday accused a scholar and outspoken critic of its policies toward Muslim minorities of fabricating charges that have helped bring sanctions against Chinese officials and companies operating in the Xinjiang region. The ruling Communist Party’s deputy head of propaganda, Xu Guixiang, made the accusations against Adrian Zenz in the latest of a series of news conferences aimed at deflecting criticism over China’s detention of more than 1 million Uyghurs and other Muslims in reeducation camps. Zenz has also used government documents to detail the mistreatment of Muslim women and the coercive use of birth control. Xu said, “Adrian Zenz and his so-called research reports are sure to be thrown on the dust heap of history.”