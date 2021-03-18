China ‘deeply concerned’ about anti-Asian violence in US

BEIJING (AP) — China called on the U.S. to take measures to stem violence against people of Asian heritage after eight people were killed at Atlanta-area massage parlors. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said violence against Asians in the U.S. was “outrageous and distressing,” leaving China “deeply concerned.” Six of the people slain in Tuesday’s shootings were identified as being of Asian descent and seven were women. Four women were of Korean descent, while two other victims appeared to have Chinese names. China has long countered accusations of human rights abuses under the ruling Communist Party by pointing to racism and violence in America.