Czech Republic to keep lockdown in place through Easter

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has extended the country’s tight lockdown till after Easter. The country’s Health Minister says the restrictions need to stay in place because infection and death rates still remain high. Among the restrictions that became effective on March 1 in one of the hardest-hit countries in the European Union, people have been banned from traveling to other counties unless they go to work or have to take care of relatives. It’s part of a series of measures as the Central European nation has been seeking to slow down the spread of a highly contagious virus variant first found in Britain.