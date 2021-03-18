Emergency sites for migrant children raising safety concerns

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A former camp for oilfield workers that is now housing immigrant teenagers has emerged as a trouble spot in the Biden administration’s response to growing numbers of children arriving at the border. The U.S. government has stopped taking immigrant teenagers to the converted camp amid questions about the safety of emergency sites it is standing up in border states. The Associated Press has learned that the oilfield location has been plagued by multiple issues just five days after the Biden administration opened it up amid a scramble to find space for immigrant children.