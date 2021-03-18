EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links

LONDON (AP) — The world awaits a decision from Europe’s top medical agency on its investigation into whether there is any evidence to show the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is linked to a small number of blood clots reported in people across the continent. Earlier this week, more than a dozen countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy suspended immunization using the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after reports of unusual blood clots in several people. The EMA previously said there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine was responsible and that the benefits of immunization far outweighed the small risk of getting vaccinated.