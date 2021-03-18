Facebook grows in Oregon with data center, fiber-optic cable

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Facebook is growing its footprint in Oregon, announcing that it will expand its data center in Prineville — already the social media giant’s largest in the United States. The move coincides with the company nearing completion of bringing a fiber-optic cable ashore in Tierra del Mar, Oregon. It will link multiple U.S. locations, including Facebook’s huge data center in Prineville, with Japan and the Philippines. Spokeswoman Amy Hunter said Facebook needs to expand its global infrastructure because of the growth in use of its apps and services. Facebook said it will be expanding its site in Prineville by 900,000 square feet by adding two new buildings.