Few strong to severe storms still possible this evening, cooler & gradually drying on Friday

As a frontal system continues to make its way through the area, we look to remain unsettled with on and off rain, along with embedded thunderstorms through this evening. Up until 9PM or so tonight, the potential for a few severe thunderstorms is there, especially breaks of sun we've seen earlier in some places.

Any stronger or severe storm this evening could produce gusty winds in excess of 58 MPH, torrential rainfall, lots of lightning, and even some hail. An isolated tornado or at least some rotation in storms can't be completely ruled out either. Stay weather aware!

Once we get past midnight, winds will shift direction more out of the north as we head into Friday morning. This will cut out the chance of severe weather, but cold rain showers will keep us company for a few hours early Friday morning. There could be enough cold air at higher elevations for a little snow to mix in too, but it doesn't look significant; trace amounts at best.

Highs tomorrow will be cooler behind the front, topping off in the upper 40s and low 50s. With the winds remaining occasionally gusty throughout the day though, it will feel colder, like we are in the upper 30s and low 40s for most of the day.

The first day of Spring on Saturday is looking much better, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s. We look to continue to grow warmer again into next week....make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!