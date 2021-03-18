Skip to Content

Finland IDs hackers linked to parliament spying attack

10:26 am National news from the Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s domestic security agency says the cybergroup APT31, which is generally linked to the Chinese government, was likely behind a cyberspying and hacking attack on parliament’s information systems. The Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, known by the abbreviation Supo, said it had “identified a cyberespionage operation targeted in 2020 against parliament with the aim of intruding into the parliament’s IT systems.” The agency added that “according to Supo intelligence, APT31 was responsible for the attack.” It didn’t mention China by name or the group’s alleged links to the government in Beijing.   

