Fujifilm biotech firm to build massive plant in central NC

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — A subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Fujifilm Holdings Corp. says it will open a massive biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in central North Carolina in 2025, ultimately creating 725 jobs. Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and government officials announced Thursday that the overall $2 billion project in Holly Springs. The firm manufactures drugs and vaccines for other pharmaceutical companies. It already has a campus in nearby Research Triangle Park and employs more than 600 people. The Commerce Department said at a meeting that Texas was also in the running for the plant. Fujifilm could receive $33.5 million in state grants and training as part of the deal.