Gov. Justice announces state tax deadline extension
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday that he directed the West Virginia Tax Department to extend the personal income tax filing deadline until May 17.
The federal government recently made the same extension, being the reason for West Virginia to follow.
Taxpayers will not need to do anything to qualify for this extension.
This extension does not apply to payments that are due on April 15.
