Hokies, Mountaineers prepare for NCAA Tournament First Round

(WVVA) - With the First Four matchups coming to a close on Thursday night, the NCAA Tournament First Round officially begins on Friday afternoon.

The Hokies will tip things off with seventh-ranked Florida in the first game of the day.

The Gators are 14-9 overall, and like the Hokies, have dealt with multiple COVID-19 pauses this season. This Florida team can fill it up, as four guys average in double figures -- led by sophomore guard Tre Mann (16.0 ppg).

The Hokies have proven to be a capable scoring team, as well. But, in the ACC Tournament loss to North Carolina, the team's leading scorer, Keve Aluma was held to just nine points.

Head coach Mike Young watched the tape back and insisted that Aluma's state line wasn't for lack of effort. Because of that, he expects a big bounce back on Friday.

"I expect him to be a lot better up here. We need him to be a lot better up here. he's such an important part of what we do," Young said. "You know, he's played in this tournament -- two years ago against Seton Hall and Kentucky. He's a hell of a player -- he's had a hell of a year and he's gonna be good on Friday."

Game time is set for 12:15 p.m. on CBS.

West Virginia, on the other hand, will be the final game on Friday night, as they matchup with a 14 seed, Morehead State.

The Eagles are a balanced squad with all three of their top players averaging at least ten points and five rebounds.

"They can definitely shoot the ball," WVU sophomore guard Deuce McBride said. "They have a couple guys that really can shoot it. They can catch and shoot really well. They have a great big that really takes his time -- he's patient in the post."

They are led by freshman Johni Broome (13.9 ppg, 9.0 rpg). Bob Huggins equated the talented post player to Chris Bosh earlier this week. But, Huggins is looking for his junior post to counter Broome with some veteran savvy.

"You hope that Derek's experience and certainly Derek's physicality will bode well for Derek and for us," he said.

This First Round matchup is scheduled for 9:50 p.m. on TruTV.