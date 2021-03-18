ICC gives Israel month to seek deferral of war crimes probe

JERUSALEM (AP) — The International Criminal Court has sent formal notices to Israel and the Palestinian Authority about its impending investigation into possible war crimes. The notices give them a month to seek deferral by proving they are carrying out their own investigations. Earlier this month, the ICC announced it would investigate possible war crimes committed by Israel and Palestinian militants following a request by the Palestinians, who joined the court in 2015. Israel has fiercely condemned the investigation, accusing the ICC of bias. Israel is not a member of the ICC, but its citizens could be subject to arrest abroad if warrants are issued.