Indiana man charged with killing 4 after stimulus argument

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man has been formally charged with murder in the killings of three adults and a child he allegedly shot to death after he and his girlfriend argued because he wanted a share of her federal COVID-19 relief money. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that 25-year-old Malik Halfacre faces four counts of murder, one count each of attempted murder and armed robbery and other charges in Saturday’s killings. Halfacre allegedly shot his girlfriend, critically wounding her, and fatally shot four others Saturday night inside a home. Police found the bodies of 35-year-old Anthony Johnson, 23-year-old Dequan Moore, 44-year-old Tomeeka Brown, and 7-year-old Eve Moore inside the home. Messages were left Thursday morning with Halfacre’s attorney seeking comment.