Joe Oliver to coach Bluefield Ridge Runners this summer

BLUEFIELD (WVVA) - In their first season under the new Appalachian League format, Joe Oliver will serve as head coach of the Bluefield Ridge Runners.

Oliver has spent the last six seasons as a manager in the Boston Red Sox organization, most recently with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in 2019.

“I am excited to be named the manager of the Bluefield Ridge Runners, and to be a part of the new Appalachian League powered by Major League Baseball and USA Baseball,” Oliver said in a statement. “I value this unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of a group of talented athletes both on and off the field. Our coaching staff and I are committed to pulling from our collective baseball experiences to provide impactful developmental tools that these young men will carry with them as they work to become professional baseball players. I cannot wait to get started, and I look forward to bringing success to these players, the Appalachian League, and the city of Bluefield.”

Oliver spent 13 seasons in the MLB as a catcher, prior to coaching. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 1983 Amateur Draft, making his Major League debut in 1989.

One season later, Oliver helped the Reds win the 1990 World Series, including a walk-off RBI to take Game 2 of the series against the Oakland Athletics.

Oliver finished with a lifetime batting average of .247, while knocking in 476 career RBIs and 102 home runs.

The Ridge Runners will open the 2021 season on the road at Kingsport on Thursday, June 3.