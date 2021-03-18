Maryland police shoot, kill man while responding to call

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel County police say an officer shot and killed a man while responding to a call for a welfare check from a mental health facility. Police spokesperson Sgt. Kam Cooke says two officers arrived shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday at a home in Pasadena after receiving a call from a mental health facility employee who reported the man was suicidal. Cooke said the officers were unable to make contact with the man at the door and entered the two-story house, where they encountered a man with a handgun. One of the officers shot the unidentified man in the upper body, and he died at the scene.