Mexico limits nonessential travel on southern border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has announced restrictions on non-essential travel on its southern border with Guatemala and Belize, citing the need “to prevent the spread of COVID-19.” The Foreign Relations Department did not explain why the measure was announced Thursday, more than a year after the start of the pandemic. Mexico and the United States long ago imposed similar restrictions on Mexico’s northern border. But Mexico had previously been unwilling to impose restrictions on the southern border, or most flights entering Mexico. The restrictions coincide with a huge uptick in the number of Central American migrants reaching the U.S border through Mexico.