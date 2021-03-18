Mexico seizes fake Sputnik vaccine bound for Honduras

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican customs officials have seized purported vials of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine en route to Honduras that the Russian entity that bankrolled the vaccine’s development says are fake. Mexico’s tax agency says the seizure came aboard a private plane in the Gulf coast state of Campeche. Customs agents and soldiers found 1,155 vials containing more than 5,700 doses inside two coolers packed with ice and sodas. The crew and Honduran passengers were turned over to the Attorney General’s Office. The Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement Thursday that after reviewing photographs of the packaging, they determined the vaccine to be fake.