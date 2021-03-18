Miami judge rejects Maduro ally’s request to dismiss charges

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami has rejected a request by a prominent ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to dismiss money laundering charges. Judge Robert Scola ruled that businessman Alex Saab must first surrender to U.S. authorities before he can argue his claim of diplomatic immunity. Thursday’s ruling means that U.S. extradition proceedings against Saab will continue. Cape Verde arrested the Colombian-born businessman in June on a U.S. warrant when his jet made a refueling stop on a flight to Iran. The country’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of the U.S. extradition request although Saab’s attorneys said they plan to appeal.