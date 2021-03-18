More charges in hurricane debris removal scheme

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a developer and a former city commissioner of a Florida Panhandle city are the latest to be charged in the theft of millions of dollars in funds for debris removal after Hurricane Michael. Developer James Finch and former Lynn Haven commissioner Antonius Barnes were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Panama City on charges including wire fraud and honest services fraud. Finch also is charged with making false statements to the FBI. The city’s former mayor and city attorney were charged in the case last August, and five others previously pleaded guilty. Hurricane Michael struck the Florida Panhandle in October 2018.