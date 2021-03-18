NCAA games return spotlight to venerable Hinkle Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Hinkle Fieldhouse was already a cathedral of college basketball long before it was made famous by the movie “Hoosiers.” The home for Butler basketball will get another turn in the spotlight when the NCAA Tournament begins as one of the host venues. Hinkle Fieldhouse hasn’t hosted an NCAA game since 1940. It gained additional notoriety when the movie was released in the mid-1980s and scenes from the final game were filmed in the arena. Hinkle will host games through the Sweet 16. Seventh-seeded Florida versus No. 10 seed Virginia Tech is the first game.