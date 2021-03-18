One arrested after murder of seven year old boy

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:March 18, 2021 at 9:55 a.m.Information Released by Lt. David S. Allard “The Beckley Police... Posted by Beckley Police Department on Thursday, March 18, 2021

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Police Department is investigating a murder of a seven year old boy that happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived on scene at Lewis Ritchie Apartments to find a 24-year-old female suffering from stab wounds. She remains in critical condition.

Officers located Rashad Akeem Thompson on scene and took him into custody. Thompson has been charged in connection with the death of the child and the stabbing of the female victim.

The victims names are not being released at this time.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is urged to contact Sergeant Bragg at (304)256-1708.

