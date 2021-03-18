Pompeo to be keynote graduation speaker at Regent University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be the keynote speaker at Regent University’s commencement ceremony. The private Christian school that was founded by Pat Robertson announced Thursday that Pompeo will speak at the May 8 graduation in Virginia Beach. Pompeo had served as Secretary of State as well as CIA director under President Donald Trump. Pompeo was also a Republican congressman from Kansas and had graduated from West Point and Harvard Law School. There has been speculation that Pompeo has been eying a 2024 presidential run. Fox News reported earlier this month that Pompeo declined to shoot down such speculation, stating that he’s “always up for a good fight.”