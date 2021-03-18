Problem Gambling Awareness Month: 1 in 50 West Virginians struggling with gambling issues

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - In case you missed it, on Sunday March 14, WVVA's Sunday morning show 'In Focus' highlighted the fact that March is 'Problem Gambling Awareness Month.'

The National Council on Problem Gambling says that in West Virignia, 1 in 50 people have a gambling problem.

Sheila Moran, the Director of Communication and Marketing for 1800Gambler in West Virginia, helped shed some insight on why gambling is a problem, how COVID has impacted gambling, and how those with a problem can get help.

If you have a gambling addiction, or know someone who does, you can call 1-800-GAMBLER for a free and anonymous screening.

When a person calls When a person calls that number, he or she will speak to a helpline counselor based in Charleston, WV. Then, the person will be referred to a gambling addiction counselor.

