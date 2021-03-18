Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is hosting a peace conference for Afghanistan, bringing together government representatives and their Taliban adversaries along with regional observers in a bid to help jump-start the country’s stalled peace process. The one-day gathering Thursday is the first of three planned international conferences ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country, a date fixed under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. Moscow’s attempt at mediation comes as talks in Doha between the Afghan government and the Taliban have stalled. Washington and Kabul have pressed for a cease-fire, while the Taliban wants a broader peace agreement.