Kremlin: Biden’s comment about Putin ‘very bad’

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has denounced U.S. President Joe Biden’s remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin as “very bad,” warning it would rethink its approach to relations with Washington. Russia on Wednesday announced it’s recalling its ambassador in Washington for consultations after Biden was asked in an interview whether he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer and said “I do.” Putn’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was a “very bad statement by the U.S. president,” adding that “we will proceed accordingly.” He noted Thursday that “there was nothing like that in history,” but wouldn’t answer if Russia could go as far as to rupture diplomatic ties with the United States.