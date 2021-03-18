Severe storms possible for Thursday; wintry mix in store for Friday

Starting off the morning with rain showers and patchy, dense fog. Temperatures are mild in the 40s and 50s to start, but by this afternoon temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s again.

A warm front is passing through the area now providing a warm sector of air along with rain showers. Showers will be more spotty during the morning hours as some dry air pushes in. During this afternoon a cold front will cross as a strong low pressure system heads closer into our region. This cold front can provide some instability which in turn can get some strong to severe storms firing up in our neighborhood.

Not everyone will see a severe thunderstorm, but still need to prepare just in case. Have a way to receive weather alerts! Severe activity is possible to start around 1PM and continue until 9PM tonight. Some models are hinting at some sun poking out this afternoon too. Don't let that fool you! Sun fuels storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a SLIGHT Risk (2/5) for today. Main threats will be damaging winds, hail and heavy downpours that could lead to isolated flooding. A tornado is not off the table. A brief spin up and some rotation are possible.

Prepare before this afternoon just in case you need to take action later today to protect life and property. Instability exits after 9PM as cooler air moves in. Expect primarily rain showers overnight, but tomorrow morning some of the rain will mix with freezing rain, sleet and snow! Last day of winter will consist of a wintry mix for the first part of the day.

This really shouldn't provide any hazards as the ground will be too warm for much (if any) to stick. Precipitation will taper off for everyone around 1-2 tomorrow afternoon. A little sun will build in to close the day.

The weekend and the first part of next week look sunny and seasonable with temperatures back in the 50s and 60s.