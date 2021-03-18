Suspect in Wisconsin grocery warehouse killings identified

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A law enforcement official says the man suspected of killing two co-workers at a Wisconsin grocery distribution warehouse before fatally shooting himself was a 41-year-old from suburban Milwaukee. Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nicholas Ollinger identified the suspect Thursday as Fraron Cornelius, of Wauwatosa. Police say the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday morning after crashing his car following a pursuit in Milwaukee. General Teamsters Local Union No. 200 secretary-treasurer Thomas Bennett says the man fatally shot the workers Tuesday night at the Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, about 30 miles west of Milwaukee. Authorities have released few details about the attack, which led to a temporary lockdown of the facility.