The Latest: Georgia sheriff regrets spokesman’s comments

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia sheriff has expressed regret after there was widespread outrage over comments his spokesman made a day earlier regarding the attacks at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker drew criticism for saying during a news conference Wednesday that the 21-year-old suspect had had “a really bad day” on Tuesday. Authorities have charged Robert Aaron Long with eight counts of murder. Sheriff Frank Reynolds released a statement Thursday acknowledging that some of Baker’s comments stirred “much debate and anger” and said the agency regrets any “heartache” caused by his words.