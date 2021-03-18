Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 75, Hurricane 59
Capital 63, Parkersburg 56
Charleston Catholic 50, Notre Dame 47
Fairmont Senior 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 59
George Washington 59, South Charleston 37
Huntington 53, St. Albans 39
Lincoln 63, Philip Barbour 40
Lincoln County 56, Ripley 47
Martinsburg 64, Spring Mills 26
Point Pleasant 64, Buffalo 59
Preston 68, Frankfort 63
Ravenswood 59, Ritchie County 49
Spring Valley 81, Riverside 59
Summers County 57, Montcalm 34
Tolsia 60, Saint Joseph Central 49
University 36, Wheeling Park 35
Williamstown 79, Parkersburg Catholic 25
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 62, Hurricane 41
Cameron 55, Notre Dame 9
Hampshire 57, Hedgesville 18
Herbert Hoover 44, Scott 39
Huntington 74, St. Albans 48
Montcalm 40, Mount View 35
Parkersburg South 64, University 63
Spring Valley 77, Riverside 29
Wheeling Park 52, Morgantown 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/