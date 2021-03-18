Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:23 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 75, Hurricane 59

Capital 63, Parkersburg 56

Charleston Catholic 50, Notre Dame 47

Fairmont Senior 74, Buckhannon-Upshur 59

George Washington 59, South Charleston 37

Huntington 53, St. Albans 39

Lincoln 63, Philip Barbour 40

Lincoln County 56, Ripley 47

Martinsburg 64, Spring Mills 26

Point Pleasant 64, Buffalo 59

Preston 68, Frankfort 63

Ravenswood 59, Ritchie County 49

Spring Valley 81, Riverside 59

Summers County 57, Montcalm 34

Tolsia 60, Saint Joseph Central 49

University 36, Wheeling Park 35

Williamstown 79, Parkersburg Catholic 25

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 62, Hurricane 41

Cameron 55, Notre Dame 9

Hampshire 57, Hedgesville 18

Herbert Hoover 44, Scott 39

Huntington 74, St. Albans 48

Montcalm 40, Mount View 35

Parkersburg South 64, University 63

Spring Valley 77, Riverside 29

Wheeling Park 52, Morgantown 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

