Vatican cardinal defends gay union blessing ban amid dissent

ROME (AP) — A cardinal close to Pope Francis has defended a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions as the Vatican faced outright dissent from some Catholic clergy and questions about the pontiff’s role in approving the document. Cardinal Kevin Farrell concurred with the pronouncement that a “blessing” is reserved for the sacrament of marriage, which the Catholic Church teaches can only be celebrated between a man and woman. Farrell’s comments Thursday came amid continuing criticism of the document which said the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions because God “cannot bless sin.” In Austria, a group of dissident priests said they were “deeply appalled” by the new decree and would not follow it.