Victor man faces felony charges involving minors

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Victor man was arrested on Wednesday for the solicitation of minors.

Two victims came forward during the investigation that gave law enforcement evidence that the suspect was communicating inappropriately with minors.

Billy Keeny, 42, was charged with three counts of soliciting a minor via computer, three counts of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor, three counts of distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter, and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Keeny is now awaiting court proceedings.

