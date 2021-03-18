Virginia fires volleyball staff, cancels rest of season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has fired volleyball coach Aaron Smith and his staff and canceled the remainder of the Cavaliers’ season. The move comes one day after the staff was placed on paid administrative leave to review a personnel matter. The school gave no further details of the circumstances. Athletic director Carla Williams made the announcement Thursday and commended the team members for the leadership they showed during a difficult situation. The 2-12 Cavaliers had four road matches remaining.