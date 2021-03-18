W. Virginia receives $1.5M for mother, child health services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will receive more than $1.5 million from the federal government for maternal and child health services in the state. West Virginia’s two U.S. senators, Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito, announced the funds this week. Capito says the grant provides needed aid for maternal and child health services. Manchin says mothers and children in West Virginia deserve quality health care that is affordable.