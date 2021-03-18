Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooke 65, Madonna 62
Chapmanville 55, Mingo Central 44
Greater Beckley Christian 65, Magnolia 58
Hurricane 56, Sissonville 50
Jefferson 67, Hedgesville 48
John Marshall 65, Oak Glen 52
Martinsburg 64, Spring Mills 26
Musselman 53, Washington 40
Richwood 61, Meadow Bridge 60, OT
South Charleston 67, Scott 59
South Harrison def. Tygarts Valley, forfeit
Weir 67, Cameron 59
Winfield 64, Point Pleasant 56
Woodrow Wilson 63, Nitro 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 56, Point Pleasant 39
Calhoun County 65, Braxton County 26
Cameron 72, Hundred 28
Doddridge County 72, Clay County 12
Frankfort 66, Preston 38
Huntington 73, Woodrow Wilson 38
James Monroe 59, Greenbrier West 26
Jefferson 57, Hedgesville 14
Mingo Central 67, Chapmanville 30
Nitro 44, Logan 43
Philip Barbour 72, Lincoln 44
Ritchie County 48, Wahama 34
St. Marys 64, Ravenswood 62
Tyler Consolidated 63, Parkersburg Catholic 35
Wayne 48, Tolsia 43
Wheeling Park 79, John Marshall 42
Williamstown 71, Magnolia 54
