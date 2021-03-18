Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

12:30 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brooke 65, Madonna 62

Chapmanville 55, Mingo Central 44

Greater Beckley Christian 65, Magnolia 58

Hurricane 56, Sissonville 50

Jefferson 67, Hedgesville 48

John Marshall 65, Oak Glen 52

Martinsburg 64, Spring Mills 26

Musselman 53, Washington 40

Richwood 61, Meadow Bridge 60, OT

South Charleston 67, Scott 59

South Harrison def. Tygarts Valley, forfeit

Weir 67, Cameron 59

Winfield 64, Point Pleasant 56

Woodrow Wilson 63, Nitro 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 56, Point Pleasant 39

Calhoun County 65, Braxton County 26

Cameron 72, Hundred 28

Doddridge County 72, Clay County 12

Frankfort 66, Preston 38

Huntington 73, Woodrow Wilson 38

James Monroe 59, Greenbrier West 26

Jefferson 57, Hedgesville 14

Mingo Central 67, Chapmanville 30

Nitro 44, Logan 43

Philip Barbour 72, Lincoln 44

Ritchie County 48, Wahama 34

St. Marys 64, Ravenswood 62

Tyler Consolidated 63, Parkersburg Catholic 35

Wayne 48, Tolsia 43

Wheeling Park 79, John Marshall 42

Williamstown 71, Magnolia 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

