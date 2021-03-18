West Virginia extends state tax filing deadline to May 17

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has extended the deadline for residents to file their state income taxes for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Justice announced Thursday that the deadline has been extended from April 15 to May 17. On Wednesday the federal tax filing deadline also was moved to the same date. The move doesn’t apply to estimated tax payments due on April 15 by people whose income isn’t subject to income tax withholding. This includes self-employment income. Most employers automatically withhold payroll taxes and submit them to the state. Last year’s state and federal tax deadlines were moved to July 15.