West Virginians react to rising gas prices

MERCER COUNTY, W.v.v (WVVA) -- The prices at the pump have been climbing for awhile, but more recently, they've taken near double digit hikes upward.

As these gas prices rise, so do the concerns of motorists paying the higher prices.

Some of them shared their thoughts on the prices at the pump.

"I am on fixed income, therefore it's going to be hard for me to get back and forth from my doctors appointments," said Tammy Borke.

"I don't like seeing them this high, especially for people that's working, that's got children, and then senior citizens that are on low income," said David Barnette.

"My family owns a car dealership, and I mean, car's aren't going to sell," said Anne Adkins.

"As you see, I drive for work, I travel, if you increase the gas price, my wages go down," said Tony Ramos.

Some feel a change in presidential administration plays a part in this increase.

"As soon as trump came into administration, the first thing that happened was gas prices was lowered, and that helps out middle income families," said Christina Robinette.

"Using coal, using oil, the republicans like to use that platform. Biden went into office and now we have $2.85 gas," said Ramos.

But experts are not pinning the price hike for gasoline on politics.

Triple A says following February's winter storm in Texas, refineries struggled to meet oil demands.

"The snow and ice shutdown all those refineries," said Jenifer Moore, the spokesperson for Triple A. "When you shut down all those refineries, the truck can not get in to get the gas supply."

This backlog caused for Americans to pay 14% more compared to last month, with West Virginian gas prices 20 cents higher than February.

The pandemic also plays a role in rising fuel prices.

"This time last year there was no one on the road hardly because of corona virus concerns, a lot of states had issued stay at home orders," said Moore. "So demand plummeted and that resulted in lower gas prices. But now with more people driving, that's why we're starting to see the increase."

Triple A says that they expect the increase to flatten out by April and possibly even decline.