Yemeni minister unharmed after explosion targets his convoy

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s internationally recognized government says a Cabinet minister has survived an attempt on his life in the southern city of Aden. It says an explosion targeted the convoy of the minister of civil service and insurance on Thursday, describing the attack as “sinful and terrorist.” It says the minister was unharmed, without providing any details or saying if there were any casualties. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Shiite rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north. A Saudi-led coalition has been battling the rebels since 2015 to restore the government to power.