Albania: 2-year prison term sought for former top prosecutor

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors are seeking a 2-year prison sentence for the country’s former chief prosecutor, who’s on trial over allegedly illegally owned property. Members of the Special Prosecution Against Corruption and Organized Crime, or SPAK, also recommended Friday that Adriatik Llalla should be barred from holding any public post for five years. Llalla, who resigned from the position of Albania’s top prosecutor in December 2017, was charged with not declaring and hiding property that he had allegedly purchased illegally during his term in office.