Ancient bronze figurine of bull uncovered in southern Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Heavy recent rainfall in southern Greece has led to the discovery of a bronze bull figurine believed to have been a votive offering made to the god Zeus in Ancient Olympia as early as 3,000 years ago. Greece’s Culture Ministry said Friday that the small, intact figurine was found after an archaeologist spotted one horn poking out of the ground. An initial examination indicates it dates from the Geometric period of ancient Greek art, roughly 1050 B.C. to 700 B.C. The ministry says sediment from the statuette bore burn marks that suggest it was a votive offering made as part of a sacrifice.