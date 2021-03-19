AstraZeneca vaccinations resume in Germany after clot scare

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is resuming vaccinations with the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca after European regulators said the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks. The European Medicines Agency said Thursday that the vaccine is safe, but it can’t rule out a link between the vaccine and a small number of rare blood clots reported on the continent. The agency said patients should be told to look out for any warning signs. The move paved the way for more than a dozen European countries, which had suspended use of the shot over the past week, to begin using it again. Authorities in Berlin said two large vaccination centers that offer the AstraZeneca shot to people in the German capital will reopen Friday.