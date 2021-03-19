Beloved Coachella priest’s death spurs migrant vaccinations

The Rev. Francisco Valdovinos served at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mecca for just two years, but the priest had “a unique ability” to connect with people and understand their needs “beyond the spiritual.”During the pandemic, he distributed food and face masks. He also disseminated information. Through Spanish-language radio, Valdovinos urged farmworkers to get tested for COVID-19 and to receive the vaccine when it became available.After he died from COVID-19 in January, public health advocates are honoring him by continuing with Covid prevention efforts that the priest would have rallied around.