Bulgaria breaks military ring suspected of spying for Russia

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian authorities say they have broken a ring of serving and retired military officials who allegedly spied for Russia, arresting and charging six people. The Prosecutor General’s spokeswoman, Siika Mileva, told reporters Friday that the alleged ringleader was a former senior official in the Military Intelligence Service, who had graduated from the intelligence school in Moscow run by Russia’s GRU foreign military intelligence. “Their criminal activity endangers our national security,” she said. Last year, Bulgaria expelled five Russian diplomats whom prosecutors had accused of spying, but who could not be charged because of their diplomatic immunity. Among them was Russia’s military attaché, who had allegedly been coordinating the network in Bulgaria.