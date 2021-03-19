BYU players get assist for freeing Wade from elevator

The BYU Cougars already have the biggest assist in the NCAA Tournament and they’ve yet to play their first game. Jesse Wade was stuck in an elevator for 40 minutes at the team’s Indianapolis hotel before his teammates forced open the doors and freed the junior guard. The whole affair played out on Twitter, including a video showing several teammates prying open the elevator doors and an ecstatic Wade popping out into the hallway to cheers. Coach Mark Pope was on a video call with Wade during the ordeal and passed the phone away to his players.