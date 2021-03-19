Fleeing Myanmar policemen defy army order to kill protesters

MIZORAM, India (AP) — A group several dozen of Myanmar policemen have crossed into India after last month’s coup in their country. They tell The Associated Press that they fled after defying orders to shoot opponents of the Feb. 1 coup. One said: “We cannot hurt our people, that’s why we came.” Indian villagers in Mizoram state have given shelter to 34 police personnel and one firefighter. They spoke on condition of anonymity because of fears of retribution against family members still in Myanmar. They’ve crossed over to the state over the last two weeks. Estimates say over 100 people from Myanmar have entered India, but officials haven’t disclosed any official totals.