Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:53 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Linsly 67, Brooke 57

Madonna 60, Oak Glen 47

Martinsburg 61, Hedgesville 47

Meadow Bridge 52, Midland Trail 43

Nitro 49, Herbert Hoover 46

Poca 65, Notre Dame 60

Princeton 62, Bluefield 59

Tug Valley 80, Greenbrier West 69

University 77, John Marshall 38

Wheeling Central 62, Weir 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Nitro 44, Logan 43

North Marion 66, Robert C. Byrd 39

Parkersburg Catholic 62, Ritchie County 42

Petersburg 58, Pendleton County 24

St. Marys 85, Wirt County 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content