Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Linsly 67, Brooke 57
Madonna 60, Oak Glen 47
Martinsburg 61, Hedgesville 47
Meadow Bridge 52, Midland Trail 43
Nitro 49, Herbert Hoover 46
Poca 65, Notre Dame 60
Princeton 62, Bluefield 59
Tug Valley 80, Greenbrier West 69
University 77, John Marshall 38
Wheeling Central 62, Weir 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Nitro 44, Logan 43
North Marion 66, Robert C. Byrd 39
Parkersburg Catholic 62, Ritchie County 42
Petersburg 58, Pendleton County 24
St. Marys 85, Wirt County 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/