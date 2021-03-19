Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
9:58 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 41, Union 6

Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14

Appomattox 57, Altavista 12

Bayside 27, Landstown 12

Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove 14

Broad Run 26, Loudoun Valley 6

Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14

Brookville 28, Heritage-Lynchburg 7

Castlewood 36, Eastside 14

Central – Wise 41, Lee High 0

Chantilly 41, Oakton 0

E.C. Glass 7, Liberty-Bedford 6

Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6

Galax 40, Carroll County 0

Gar-Field 34, Forest Park 0

Grassfield 13, Hickory 0

Green Run 48, First Colonial 0

Hanover 17, Somerville, N.J. 14

Hermitage 54, Henrico 7

Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0

Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15

Indian River 16, Great Bridge 13

James Madison 14, George Marshall 0

John Handley 24, Culpeper 17

King George 52, Courtland 29

Lake Braddock 61, Fairfax 7

Lake Taylor 35, Norcom 13

Liberty Christian 41, Rustburg 12

Lord Botetourt 49, Staunton River 6

Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7

Luray 70, Madison County 6

Magna Vista def. Halifax County, forfeit

Manchester 42, Midlothian 14

Massaponax 51, Colonial Forge 14

Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0

Maury 41, Norview 14

Monticello 27, Charlottesville 24

Mount Vernon 27, Hayfield 7

Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 0

Park View-Sterling 29, Rock Ridge 28

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Atlee 6

Patriot 30, John Champe 13

Powhatan 53, Cosby 0

Princess Anne 20, Kellam 14, 2OT

Riverbend 48, Stafford 0

Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7

Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21

Rural Retreat 34, Northwood 7

Salem 63, Cave Spring 7

South Lakes 42, McLean 32

Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0

Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 14

Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 0

Tabb 27, Poquoson 0

Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6

Turner Ashby 21, Harrisonburg 12

Tuscarora 35, Loudoun County 14

Warhill 39, Jamestown 7

Warwick 35, Heritage-Newport News 0

Waynesboro 20, East Rockingham 7

West Springfield 44, W.T. Woodson 7

Western Albemarle 36, Albemarle 0

Westfield 19, Centreville 14

William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7

Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14

Yorktown 42, Herndon 13

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content