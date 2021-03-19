Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 41, Union 6
Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14
Appomattox 57, Altavista 12
Bayside 27, Landstown 12
Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove 14
Broad Run 26, Loudoun Valley 6
Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14
Brookville 28, Heritage-Lynchburg 7
Castlewood 36, Eastside 14
Central – Wise 41, Lee High 0
Chantilly 41, Oakton 0
E.C. Glass 7, Liberty-Bedford 6
Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6
Galax 40, Carroll County 0
Gar-Field 34, Forest Park 0
Grassfield 13, Hickory 0
Green Run 48, First Colonial 0
Hanover 17, Somerville, N.J. 14
Hermitage 54, Henrico 7
Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0
Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15
Indian River 16, Great Bridge 13
James Madison 14, George Marshall 0
John Handley 24, Culpeper 17
King George 52, Courtland 29
Lake Braddock 61, Fairfax 7
Lake Taylor 35, Norcom 13
Liberty Christian 41, Rustburg 12
Lord Botetourt 49, Staunton River 6
Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7
Luray 70, Madison County 6
Magna Vista def. Halifax County, forfeit
Manchester 42, Midlothian 14
Massaponax 51, Colonial Forge 14
Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0
Maury 41, Norview 14
Monticello 27, Charlottesville 24
Mount Vernon 27, Hayfield 7
Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 0
Park View-Sterling 29, Rock Ridge 28
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Atlee 6
Patriot 30, John Champe 13
Powhatan 53, Cosby 0
Princess Anne 20, Kellam 14, 2OT
Riverbend 48, Stafford 0
Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21
Rural Retreat 34, Northwood 7
Salem 63, Cave Spring 7
South Lakes 42, McLean 32
Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0
Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 14
Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 0
Tabb 27, Poquoson 0
Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6
Turner Ashby 21, Harrisonburg 12
Tuscarora 35, Loudoun County 14
Warhill 39, Jamestown 7
Warwick 35, Heritage-Newport News 0
Waynesboro 20, East Rockingham 7
West Springfield 44, W.T. Woodson 7
Western Albemarle 36, Albemarle 0
Westfield 19, Centreville 14
William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7
Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14
Yorktown 42, Herndon 13
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/