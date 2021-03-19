Gov. Northam announces state tax deadline extension

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - Governor Ralph Northam announced on Friday that he is directing the Virginia Department of Taxation to extend the individual tax filing and payment deadline to May 17.

"Aligning Virginia’s filing and payment deadline with the federal government will provide additional flexibility and simplify the process for taxpayers," said Governor Northam.

This extension aligns with the decision from the US Department of Treasury and the IRS to extend the federal filing deadline to the same day.

The extension affects only individual income taxes and does not apply to estimated payments. Individuals who owe taxes will need to make their payments by May 17.

For more information about filing taxes in Virginia, click here.