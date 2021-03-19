Governor Northam signs new bills into law

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Friday that he has signed several new bills into law.

These new bills include measures to modernize public health funding, increase access to early childhood education and boost the sale of electric vehicles. Additionally, one newly signed bill calls for the removal of the statue of Harry F. Byrd Sr. from Capitol Square.

"We are making tremendous progress on the issues that matter most to Virginians, from heath care and education to economic opportunity and our environment," said Governor Northam.

Virginia Public Health will see an increase in funding, to increase support for public health needs, emergencies and response efforts. Women on Medicaid will be able to receive up to 12 months of birth control.

All state agencies will now be required to develop and follow a diversity inclusion plan.

Additionally, Gov. Northam signed legislation to authorize Arlington County to rename Lee Highway.

For more information about these new laws, click here.